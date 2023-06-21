Happy first day of summer. Are you spending it cooped up inside or do you have a nice, cozy space for yourself in the backyard? If you don’t, let’s change that. This outdoor patio swing is the perfect lounging experience with a space wide enough for three people. The canopy can adjust to either repel water if it rains or block out the harmful UV rays from the sun, but if you do want to soak up some rays, you can just lift it out of the way.

Esright Outdoor Patio Swing Chair | $95 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

This patio swing is normally priced at $150, but Amazon has it reduced to $100 at the moment. Though that’s not all. Clip the coupon on the item page and you’ll receive an additional 5% off the final price.