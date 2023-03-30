It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Relax on This Foldable Camping Cot for $55 Out Under the Sun

Save 45% on an adjustable, portable cot that's great for the beach, camping, and pool.

Joe Tilleli
Photo: Amazon

Looking for the best camping cot? Why sleep directly against the cold, hard dirt? This folding camping cot is lightweight and can be the perfect cozy companion whether you’re at the beach, by the pool, out on the patio, or even, yes, camping. Adjust the backrest to any position to fit your needs so you can relax out under the sun this summer. It has a 250 lb capacity and folds up easily for storage and transport.

Adjustable Portable Camping Cot | $55 | Amazon

This portable and durable reclining beach chair normally goes for $100, but right now you can get it for 45 % off.

