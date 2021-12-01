Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer | $140 | Amazon

You’ve been microwaving your leftovers for far too long. Sure, it’s great for soup or even a pile of 3-day-old Thanksgiving mush, but if you really want to go the extra mile, you need a countertop convection oven like this one from Instant, my friend. Discounted by $110, this little wonder will save you preheat time, giving you crispy, crunchy leftovers at least as fast as your microwave (this is not a scientifically-determined declaration). You don’t have to buy this specific oven, but this is a hefty discount for one that does even more than the ancient toaster oven I took from my mom’s house when I moved out 20 years ago.

The Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer can also be used to—you guessed it—fry air! I’m kidding, obviously; that’s not what that means. But besides being an air fryer, this thing has settings to make a mean rotisserie chicken, broil some mac and cheese, proof dough, toast bread, and more. It has a large, easy-to-read display and temperatures ranging from 170°F to 450°F. Seriously, if you haven’t used something like this before, this is the time to consider starting.