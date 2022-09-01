Wayfair Home Improvement



Wayfair strives to give people easy, affordable ways to upgrade their homes—from super-luxe sink faucets to a DIY way to tile your backsplash. We’ve rounded up some excellent options from Wayfair’s ongoing sales to give your home a little level-up it needs.



Grab this very subtle, compact bathroom sink and vanity for 32% off. The rustic-looking wood is complimented by black metal handles. Use this sale as an opportunity to grab a matching faucet and transform your bathroom into a reclaimed-ish wood oasis.

The easiest and most affordable home improvement? A backsplash. This interlocking set is peel-and-stick, so it’s easy to install, unlike ... tile. Specifically heatproof and humidity-proof, this peel-and-stick is made for kitchen and bathroom backsplashes.

I don’t know about you but I think a nice sink can be really impressive. This one has a one-handed pull and 360-degree rotation for easy dish rinsing. Sleek, scratch-resistant stainless steel allows this faucet to shine for years to come!

A freakin’ fireplace? Oh, you better believe it. This 36" remote-controlled electric fireplace looks stately and sophisticated in a living room. Set the warmth and flame brightness, and kick back for those cool autumn nights—or summer, since the heating function can be shut off!

Classic sconce lighting with a modern twist: these lights are dimmable and suitable for all locations—the body deflects dampness, so you can put this gorgeous duo above your bathroom mirror. The brushed bell shade diffuses light for a soft, beautiful glow.

An incredibly en vogue glass and metal barn door—a twist on the big ol’ wooden ones. This door includes an installation and hardware kit, so you can assemble this little-big home improvement yourself! This could plus-up a pantry or divide a living room and hallway with class.