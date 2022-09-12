Discover Samsung | Sales Event

Discover Samsung has kicked off with a ton of great deals across all Samsung’s product lines–included in that are a handful of kitchen and home appliances.

The stovetop on this over has 5 burners with the central one being more than twice the size of the others with cast iron edge-to-edge grates, giving you a ton of flexibility when cooking. It being a smart oven also means you can adjust the time and temperature from wherever you are in the house using your smartphone or using voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Samsung is offering the same deal on its electric range option of ovens as it is on the gas range. The 5-burner cooktop includes adjustable dual rings for the front medium and large burners to ensure even heat no matter the size of your pots and pans.

Save $220 on a front control dishwasher. Includes a third rack specifically for utensils, adding more space in the dishwasher and allowing for easy access when you need to grab a clean fork or spoon.

Not your typical appliance you’d find in every home, but you’ll be loving it as much as any of your others once you have one. The Bespoke AirDresser deodorizes your clothing and refreshes the fabric with a release of air and steam. Relax any wrinkles and remove 99% of odors.

