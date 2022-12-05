We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Stocking Stuffer Ideas | Amazon

The art of the stocking stuffer is a difficult one. Most of the time, it’s the only way to make an impression on extended family. Is any small item a stocking stuffer? Is a stocking stuffer only under a certain number of dollars? Does every family have different rules? No matter the rules, we’ve found some quirky ideas for gifting this holiday season.

If all that you know about this family member is that they bought a pizza oven—because they keep posting about it on Instagram—this 16" pizza cutter is a delightful gift that’ll help them show off their skillz.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $15 at Amazon

Don’t let the name fool you. This is not just for pickleball - badminton. This adjustable net can be a poolside volleyball staple or the perfect width/height for your junior tennis champ.

G/O Media may get a commission Clip the Coupon and Buy for $43 at Amazon

This yoga mat is a helpful cheat sheet for yoga beginners—it has a table of poses so the gift recipient can get into the flow. This is Amazon’s choice in yoga mats—a bestseller!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $23 at Amazon

This trio of bonsai trees is perfect for the green thumb who wants to try something new. These make the ancient art approachable, with simple instructions to give these delicate trees life.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $21 at Amazon

Another Amazon bestseller is on sale! This stainless steel bartender set gives your armchair mixologist a few more tools in their arsenal. It also includes cocktail cards, so they can brush up on more obscure drinks.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $33 at Amazon

You don’t know much about your sister’s kid ... but your she keeps sending you weird contraptions your niece makes out of blocks. You go, women in STEM. Buy them this set to encourage her little brain .