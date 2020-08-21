Put Down the Tailgate for Your Next Truck Date

Image : Averie Woodard

Social distancing won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, and that means we’ve had to change the ways we hang out with each other. One answer? Drive-in theaters, which have seen a bit of a resurgence lately. As life becomes more uncertain, dates with our partners are more important than ever. Turning the bed of your truck into a romantic date night is simple and the effect is tremendous. Who can resist an open-air, beautiful, starlit date? You can park the truck anywhere and chill , enjoying finger food and each other’s company.

If you don’t have a pickup truck, you can always rent one to make an impression. Otherwise, you can drive to a park in your trusty sedan and spread out a blanket when you get there. Just don’t forget the utensils.



Stay Cool

This Coleman cooler is on my to-buy list, given its price and glowing reviews. Set yourself up for success by packing a feast and drinks, or maybe just a bunch of snacks, in a big cooler. With a cooler, you can lounge around for hours and still have fresh food and ice cold drinks hours later. This one from Coleman will keep everything cool for up to three days, though you’ll only need it to get you through a double feature at most.

Tools for the Job

Whether you go all out or stick to plasticware, don’t forget your cutlery, plates, and napkins. This picnic time set is as good for drive-ins as it is romantic picnics. It’s the perfect set up for the back of your truck or a waterfront relaxing meal. It comes with plates, utensils, and everything you’d need for a lovely meal outside.



“Yeah this is expensive and I won’t try to justify the price, but I do understand why it is expensive. If you can get over the sticker shock I think you will enjoy this ... the Rolls Royce of picnic baskets,” says one glowing review.

If you opt for a simpler route, this picnic set will do the trick. It even has a wine opener if you’re looking to get fancy. It comes with enough utensils and plates for four people, so it’s even fit for families.

Lay Down a Blanket

Of course, you need a nice blanket to lay down in the back of your truck, unless you wanna ri sk getting dirty. This picnic blanket folds into a nice tote with a carrying handle, making it easy to lug with you without taking up too much room. It’s extra-large so you’ll cover the area you need to when you start to set up.



Lounge on a Comfy Bean Bag Chair

This is definitely extra, but if you plan to make drive-in movies and pickup truck dates a regular thing, check it out. What better way to lounge around that to sink into the amazing beanbag chair? There are 579 five star reviews for this product, though you’ll have to try it out for yourself.

Speakers for Romantic Tunes

Now that you have your set up, you need some romantic tunes. I’m a huge fan of the JBL speakers, like the Charge 4, but there are some cheaper options like this one from Mpow for $27. Just link up your phone with a YouTube playlist and you’re good to go. The JBL speaker is a great investment if you plan on using it a lot. The sound is nice and gets pretty loud should volume play a factor . Mpow’s boasts a 4.6/5 star rating on Amazon, pretty good for a budget option.

Most importantly, enjoy the person you are with, unplug, and relax. The rest is all dressing to make for the perfect date.