Nioh Collection (PS5) | $50 | Amazon

Nioh Collection (PS5) | $50 | Walmart



Listen, we get it. The PS5 has been out for over half a year with still no easy way to get your hands on it. You gave in. You paid $300 over MSRP to some dude you found through Facebook. You just couldn’t wait any longer. We’re happy you finally got your hands on one even though you’ve just given positive reinforcement to this person to keep on scalping and do it again. The very least you can do is atone by punishing yourself in the Nioh Collection for $50 you monster. You will d ie many times in these upgraded versions of Nioh and Nioh 2 and during that time, you can think about what you’ve done. Plus, that $20 savings will offset a small portion of how much you overspent on the console.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 05/26/2020 and updated with new information on 10/01/2021.