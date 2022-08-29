Willow & Everett Coffee Espresso Machine | $90 | 25% Off | Amazon | Clip Coupon

You grind your own coffee, they insist on espresso pods—it’s a happy marriage (or relationship, or roommate-ship) , but you have your differences. Enter this Willow & Everett coffee and espresso machine to mediate your caffeine discrepancies . For a heck of a discount (25% off!), this elegant espresso machine can handle your multitudes, and makes a heck of an americano. With cafe-standard nine bar pressure, pull espresso shots with a perfect tricolor finish and espresso crema sitting atop the shot. Froth your milk into a lightweight microfoam and top any drink—whether you’re using grounds or pods. You gotta find middle ground (ha ha) somewhere!