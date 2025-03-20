Protect Your Online Browsing for Just $3 Per Month With NordVPN

NordVPN is running a promotion right now where you can save 77% on a two-year plan. That’s not all though. The company is throwing in a bonus three months of service for free. That breaks down to you paying just $3.09 per month. That’s barely more than $3 to protect your data online and grant you access to Netflix Spain.

2-year plan + 3 extra months | 77% off | $3.09 per month | NordVPN

With NordVPN, you’ll get significantly faster speeds to its VPN server than other providers. NordVPN is promoting up to 6,730 Mbps with PrivateVPN coming in with 3,320 Mbps and ExpressVPN at just 2,220 Mbps. Additionally, NordVPN has significantly more servers on their network—over 7,400 of ‘em!

NordVPN also offers malware scans for all downloads to keep your computer safe and can even let you know of any leaked credentials of yours via alerts. Plus, you can block online trackers and ads.

The VPN service works by encrypting your internet connecting to hide your IP address and location. This makes your online browsing much safer and private from any companies or people looking to track what you do all day online. It also means you can make it so certain websites think you are logging in from a different country and will give you access to entirely new libraries of movies and shows on streaming services like Netflix or Disney+.

For a limited time, you can subscribe to NordVPN for just over $3 per month over the next 27 months—so what are you waiting for?