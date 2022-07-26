Nebula Capsule 2 Smart Mini Projector | $400 | Amazon



Watching things at home is fun and all, but don’t you wish it was all a little more dramatic? Sometimes you just want things to be bigger, and for those times, this Nebula Capsule 2 Smart Mini Projector is a great way to do things. This impressive HD projector is down to $400 with 31% off, and is c apable of 720p HD visuals, it has Android TV 9.0 built-in so that you can add over 5,000 different apps to allow you to stream or do plenty of other things with it, can manage a 100-inch image with ease, and even uses premium Scan-Speak transducers for solid audio quality as well. It’s something for those who want a little more novelty from their home viewing experiences, and it makes a big splash at parties too.