Prime Day Sound Bar Deal: 57% off the LG S80QR 5.1.3ch

Transform your living room into a state-of-the-art cinema with the LG S80QR 5.1.3ch Sound bar with 4ch Rear Speakers. Stacked with features like Center Up-Firing speakers, Dolby Atmos DTS:X, and High-Res Audio, this product from Amazon offers a truly immersive audio experience.

The LG S80QR Sound bar is equipped with advanced technology that includes Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience and Meridian Audio for supreme audio quality. As a result, you’ll enjoy crystal clear audio with enhanced voice clarity and surround effect. This sound bar is not just about movies and shows; it is also well-suited for music and gaming. With compatibility with major high-res audio streaming service such as Airplay2 and Spotify HiFi, you can enjoy your favorite tunes with true-to-life audio quality. For gamers, the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) ensures images with less ripping and tearing while the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) minimizes processing delays.

A welcome advantage of the LG S80QR Sound bar is its easy integrability with multiple AI platforms. You can control your sound bar using Amazon Alexa or Google, choose the platform that works best for you. Plus, it’s designed to seamlessly enhance LG TV performance - You can control the sound bar with the LG TV remote controller and generate high-quality sound engineered by LG TV’s sound engine.

An interesting add-on accessory that comes with this sound bar is the LG WOWCAST Wi-Fi audio dongle. This allows for simple installation and eliminates the hassle of wired HDMI connections between your TV and the Sound bar. This feature makes it compatible with all ARC/eARC enabled TVs.

In conclusion, the LG S80QR 5.1.3ch Sound bar with 4ch Rear Speakers from Amazon is a must-have for those seeking a truly immersive audio experience. Whether for movies, music, or gaming, this sound bar guarantees premium audio quality that you’ll love. Don’t settle for less when you can have the best. Invest in your home entertainment set up today by purchasing this cutting-edge sound bar.

