Funko Pop! Deluxe: Stranger Things Build-A-Scene - Eleven | $21 | Amazon



Check it out, it’s an Eleven Funko Pop, and she’s an Amazon exclusive! Our favorite psychic child is $20.99 for Prime Day, dressed in her recognizable mismatched outfit and bloody nose, hand outstretched to throw us across the room. This Funko belongs to a set of other Stranger Things favorites––Hopper, Will Byers, and the Demogorgon––that assemble for a full view of the season 1 tableau in Joyce Byers’ living room, complete with iconic out-of-season Christmas lights. This deluxe Amazon Exclusive is only $21 for Prime Day, so better nab it before it slips into the Upside Down.