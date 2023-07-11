It's all consuming.
Smart Home

Prime Day Deal: Secure Your Home With up to 39% Off Cameras From Reolink

Thousands of reviewers praise these systems as affordable and flexible.

Elise Caplan
Get these deals at Amazon for a very limited time.
Graphic: Elise Caplan

Tons of devices promise to secure your home, from alarms to motion sensors to cameras. Why not get the devices Amazon reviewers are praising as affordable and flexible — particularly when they’re on sale? For Prime Day, Reolink is offering up to 39% off its security technology: their wireless solar-powered camera is $112 (down from $160) and their wired 12MP four-camera system is $490 (down from $800) for a very short time.

Reolink Wireless Solar-Powered Security Camera | $112, down from $160 | Amazon

Reolink Wired 12MP 4-Camera Security System | $490, down from $800 | Amazon

Both come with great specs and positive reviews. One Amazon customer wrote that the wireless cameras “deliver excellent and clear views” and “are easy to set up,” adding: “When I did have an issue that was my error, the tech support was excellent and very accommodating!!” Another wrote that they were “BLOWN away at how much better” the 12MP wired system is compared to common 4K. (The set offers color night vision, two-way audio and smart detection.) For happy buyers, one of the biggest selling points was the system’s reliability — even in terrible weather — and affordable price point. Check out the discounts now for Prime Day and save up to 39% on security solutions from Reolink.

