Get Those Summer Projects Done With 50% Off WORX Yard and Power Tools Until Midnight

Do you have a to-do list for your house and yard this summer? We know of one way to make that work more appealing — and that’s new tools to do it with. For just a few more hours, WORX is offering some serious discounts on its yard and power tools for Prime Day. The sale ends at midnight, so act fast to grab up to 50% off everything from lawnmowers to hedge trimmers and pruning saws to leaf blowers.

WORX yard and power tools | 50% off | Amazon

These items have some of the best ratings we’ve seen in a while — literally tens of thousands of Amazon reviewers recommend WORX tools to get serious jobs done in your home and yard. The sale also includes a couple of items that just make summer living easier, like a portable inflator and a 24-quart electric-and-battery-powered cooler. Act fast and shop this sale while it lasts a few more hours.