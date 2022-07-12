Amazon Prime Day is back, and with it comes a smorgasbord of sweet deals. You don’t have to be a seasoned home chef to appreciate them, either: Even those just inspired to try something never after seeing it on TikTok can enjoy the range of discounted kitchen goods, gadgets, kettles, cookware, and more. So whether you’re upgrading your blender or investing in an entirely new coffee-based lifestyle, you’ll find something worth buying (for less). The below are just a few of our favorite Prime Day kitchen deals. If you’re savoring something else, let us know in the comments.
The Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals
Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System | $190 | 21% Off
De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine | $630 | 30% Off
Instant Pot 6-Quart Round Dutch Oven | $160 | 30% Off
Hamilton Beach HealthSmart Juicer | $31 | 30% Off
Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker | $109 | 16% Off
Cosori Electric Kettle | $34 | 15% Off
Igloo Automatic Self-Cleaning Portable Electric Countertop Ice Maker | $102 | 40% Off
Malacasa 30-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set | $103 | 23% Off
No matter what you end up grabbing during this sale, you’ll definitely want the Malacasa 30-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set to go with it. Offered in a variety of colors and patterns—we’re liking marble gray the most—this collection is an effortlessly chic way to serve a party of five. The stunning set includes a dinner plate, salad plate, pasta bowl, bread plate, and mug for each person. So if you’re serving fewer than 5 people a full-course meal at a time? You’ve got matching dishes for days. Whatever else you discover during the sale, consider this serveware the foundation for your next great meal.