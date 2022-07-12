Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch | $280 | Amazon



None other than the iconic Apple Watch is making an appearance on Prime Day, at only $280. The Series 7 has some impressive health features, like Blood Oxygen and ECG apps, as well as sleep tracking capabilities. It is bolstered by its “Always-On” Retina display, and the watch charges pretty dang fast. Obviously, this bad boy is compatible with other Apple devices, and lets you do nifty things like tapping to use Apple Pay. Check out the Apple Watch’s aluminum case, which is crack resistant for longevity. Look, we don’t need to convince you to get an Apple Watch: only that this particular one is the Prime Day deal you didn’t know you needed.