Microsoft Surface Pro (Latest Model) | $1,188 | Amazon | $412 Off

If you’re looking for a new computer, why not choose something that isn’t quite a computer instead? The Microsoft Surface Pro combines everything you want and need in a powerful laptop then adds the ability to rip the screen from the keyboard without breaking, which is something we’ve all wanted to do to our computers at some point. Is it a tablet? Is it a computer? Who cares. It’s more than $400 off.