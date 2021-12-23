F40C4TMP 47-Quart Portable Fridge and Freezer | $295 | Amazon



*Slaps lid* this puppy can hold so much doomsday prep ... Or, you know, tailgating supplies. It’s the F40C4TMP 47-Quart Portable Fridge and Freezer, and that’s right, it’s on even wheels. Do you camp? Take the RV up the coast? Feed the Gronkowski family, perhaps? This 12-volt wonder is for you. It’ll operate smoothly at up to a 30-degree angle, meaning you can even drag it somewhere. Best of all, 20% off right now, meaning it’ll only run you $295 to pack up the fridge, head for the hills, and never look back. Your order includes the portable fridge/freezer, an AC adapter, a DC power cord, a user guide, a removable divider, a removable storage basket, and even 24 months of product support. Of course, there’s no way to guarantee that Zorp the Surveyor won’t have returned to Earth before then, but it’s nice to know you’ll have a healthy amount of coverage prior to.