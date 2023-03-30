It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Tech

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Get $250 off With an Eligible Trade-in

You can get some Galaxy Buds in this deal too. Win-win!

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Take up to $250 off the new Galaxy A54 and grab the Galaxy Buds for $50.
Take up to $250 off the new Galaxy A54 and grab the Galaxy Buds for $50.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Hey-hey, big Samsung deal here! Samsung incentivizes upgrades in a big way—and if you preorder the Samsung Galaxy A54, you can get up to $250 off with an eligible trade-in. This new phone has Samsung’s most crisp screen display and most beautiful cameras yet. Plus, that classic Samsung optimized battery and 5G performance.

Watch
Luna Playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

Samsung Galaxy A54 | Up to $250 Off with Trade-in + $50 Galaxy Buds | Samsung

You can also grab some Galaxy Buds for $50 to sweeten the deal. And all preorders include three months of ad-free Spotify and two months of Adobe LightRoom. Let that creativity roam! 

Advertisement