Pre-Order the Samsung Odyssey Neo Gaming Monitor Now and Get $500 Instant Credit

The bar for gaming monitors has just gotten much, much higher. Samsung has unveiled the world’s first dual-UHD gaming monitor — the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 — and it’s available now for pre-order at Samsung.com. Better still, if you pre-order this incredible gaming monitor between now and October 1, you’ll receive $500 of Samsung instant credit.

Samsung Neo G95NC gaming monitor pre-order | $2,500 | Samsung

The Samsung Neo G95NC is the first gaming monitor to deliver 7,680 x 2,160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio across one massive screen, and the quantum mini-LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000 spec makes everything pop like crazy, from shadows to bright colors. Even beyond the incredible resolution this is a gamer’s dream, thanks to the world’s first DisplayPort 2.1 support, which transfers data approximately twice as fast as the DisplayPort 1.4, and the astoundingly fast 240Hz refresh rate. Pre-order this revolutionary monitor now and get $500 of Samsung instant credit, and take your gaming experience to levels never before seen.