The gaming peripherals manufacturer Razer is releasing a new desktop sound bar with RGB customization by the name of the Razer Leviathan V2 X. It’s compact form factor can easily fit on any gamer’s desk while adding brilliant sound thanks to its two full-range drivers and two passive radiators. And of course, it would not be a Razer product without some of those lights. The 14 different zones for RGB can be independently fine-tuned to create different lighting effects and patterns. The Razer Leviathan V2 X is available to pre-order now and will start shipping September 28.