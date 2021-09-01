LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown | $40 | Amazon

Batman is no stranger to LEGO. Countless sets have been produced, not to mention he starred in his own movie. But there are still Batman LEGO sets to be had. The latest of which is the Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown. This 422 piece set includes the Batmobile Tumbler as it appears in The Dark Knight Trilogy as well as minifigures for Batman and Scarecrow. The Batman piece even comes with a swappable head to showcase his nightmare version while under the influence of Scarecrow.