Practice Those Layups With This GlowCity Glow in the Dark Basketball for 15% Off

GlowCity Glow in the Dark Basketball | $43 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Forget playing normal basketball. In 2023, we’re playing basketball outside. In the dark. Wi th balls that glow. This GlowCity Glow in the Dark B asketball gives you 30 hours of glow, with two LED lights that illuminate the entire ball with a bounce. Then when the ball is no longer in use, the lights will automatically shut off. It’s regulation size if you want to play some real ball, but its real draw is just how cool it looks when you have it out tossing it around and shooting some hoops. You’ll never want to play with a boring old drab ball ever again. Not wh en it can look like you’re playing Horse with a veritable meteor after-hours.