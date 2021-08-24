Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earbuds (Lava Red) | $170 | Best Buy



You can now score a pair of Powerbeats Pro for $170 for the Lava Red versions, which is $70 less than the price of the other color options. These buds deliver the booming Beats sound many have come to love, doing so with the same Apple H1 chip you’ll find in the newest AirPods. What this does is enable faster, more reliable connections as well as hands-free Siri activation for iPhone users. Fret not Android users, this pair also works with your stuff.

Advertisement

Beyond the superior audio capabilities, you’re buying Powerbeats for long-lasting nine hour battery life (24 hours total with the charging case), plus those ear hooks to keep them clinging to the sides of your head during intense workouts or runs.

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 09/02/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/01/2021.