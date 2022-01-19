Mr. Coffee Espresso Machine | $55 | Amazon



Despite having worked at diners, bars, cafes, restaurants, and coffee places on and off since I was 16, I’m not a coffee snob. I’m just not. I can’t help it. The first thing I want to do in the morning is a complicated routine just to drink a hot liquid that will wake me up? Pass. I want to push a button and call it a day. That said, coffee is not the only thing I drink, so I am very excited about the Mr. Coffee Espresso Machine not only being real, but being 27% off at Amazon. For $55, you get the steam-brewing espresso machine, the frothing wand, a water pitcher for filling the reservoir precisely, a milk frothing pitcher for cappuccinos, lattes, and the like, the extra-large portafilter for up brewing up to four shots of espresso at a time, and a measuring scoop to make sure you get it all exactly right. Inexpensive and intuitive, it’s the perfect starter kit for those who are just beginning their home espresso journey. Some brands are classics for a reason.