ChuckIt! Paraflight Flyer Dog Toy | $5 | Amazon



Summer is just about over, and that means you’ve got limited time left to go outside and enjoy the warm weather. While you’re out there, why not play with your dog? Pick up this ChuckIt! Paraflight Flyer Dog Toy for just $5 from Amazon, $10 off its normal price. It’s a fun, aerodynamic frisbee that you’ll love throwing and your fur baby will love catching. It’ll fly far, so hopefully your fuzzy little child will want to bring it back to you, too. Practice your tossing and fetching with your dog while the last vestiges of the hottest season remain. You’ll be glad that you did, and so will your pup.