Doom Slayers Collection (Xbox) | $8 | GameStop

Doom is a franchise that, prior to 2016, no one saw making a comeback. It helped define the first person shooter genre early on and then disappeared. Bethesda surprised everyone come 2016 with an adaptation that felt true to the original’s high paced action while adding a lot of modern sensibilities. The Doom Slayers Collection contains the 2016 game and the original first three of the series and GameStop is offering the collection for only a mere $8. If you somehow still haven’t played any Doom game, this deal is your chance to play through their history and have one hell of a time doing it.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 07/09/2021 and updated with new information on 09/01/2021.