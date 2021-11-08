Cinch Magnetic Dry Erase Menu Board | $13 | Amazon | Promo Code 14TVKE9F



If you’re looking for a way to get organized every week for dinner, here’s a fun and simple option. Pick up this Cinch Magnetic Dry Erase Menu Board, just $13 at Amazon when you use promo code 14TVKE9F, and start your meal prep journey. There’s space to write in every day of the week on this cute magnetic menu so you can plan out your meals, jot down a grocery list, and notes every week. You even get three liquid chalk markers to fill it all in with, and it all wipes down easily with a paper towel. Now you can figure out what to eat every day and display it proudly on the fridge. Easy.