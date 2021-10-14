Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $35 | Amazon

Leave cords behind, and invest $40 on this brand new Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse. Razer makes truly exceptional mice, and this one is no different. It offers both Bluetooth and wireless connectivity via an included dongle, a 16K DPI Optical Sensor, 6 programmable buttons and 450 hour battery life.

Advertisement

It doesn’t have RGB, which some may say is a bonus. Otherwise, it has everything you’d want from a gaming mouse. Better still, this is the biggest discount we’ve seen on this product. So pick yours up before it goes away.

This story was originally published by Tercius on 01/06/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/14/2021.