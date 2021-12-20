Cuisinart 10-Piece Cutlery Set | $15 | Macy’s



Listen. You deserve better knives than you’re currently using. You know it, and I know it. So why not treat yourself to a new set? The Cuisinart 10-Piece Cutlery Set from Macy’s, perhaps, which includes five knives with matching blade guards at the astonishing price of $15. If you need to know more than that, I got you: This vibrant set is crafted from stainless steel and nonstick coated ceramic. (The website says to hand wash them, but I put them in the dishwasher and have never had a problem with it.) Again, for just $15, you can add some color to your kitchen, with a chef’s knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, and paring knife to enhance your food prep. To own them is to love them.