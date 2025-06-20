Want to work on improving your fitness without having to go to the gym? You might want to try a walking pad, which lets you get in shape from the comfort of your own home. The Buztrio Walking Pad Treadmill is a slim under-desk option designed to help you stay active in smaller spaces without taking over a room. And it's on sale right now, so if you've been considering picking up a walking pad, now's the time to get one.

This compact unit slides under a desk, sofa, or bed when you are not using it, so you do not need a dedicated workout corner to keep it around. A low-profile design and simple rectangular frame make it easy to step on, press start with the remote, and ease into a comfortable pace while you handle other tasks.

If you want light movement while you work, watch shows, or scroll on your phone, this walking pad keeps your feet moving without the bulk of a full-size treadmill.

This compact treadmill uses a 2.5 horsepower motor with a speed range from 0.6 to 4 miles per hour, so it is clearly tuned for walking and gentle strides instead of intense running. The steel frame is built to help cut down on vibration and noise, which matters when you are using it in shared spaces.

At lower speeds you can cruise along in a quiet room without drawing much attention, and the motor’s upper range still gives you enough pace for brisk walking sessions. That combination makes it a fit for low-impact use throughout the week.