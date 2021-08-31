Borderlands 3 (PS4/PS5) | $10 | Best Buy



If you’re uninterested in Hades or don’t think Mario Golf: Super Rush is quite your thing, well, there’s always Borderlands 3. And right now, you can own a copy on Xbox or PlayStation consoles for just $10. That’s a pretty sweet deal. They’ll even throw in a free steelbook case for the game.

The Borderlands series is responsible for some of my favorite co-op moments in the past ten years . And honestly, right now, a beefy co-op game to play with your buds is a perfect way to socialize while everyone’s might have to be apart again as the you-know-what continues.

This story was originally published on 04/11/2020 and updated with new information on 08/31/2021.