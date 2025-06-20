Logo
Pet Owners, Reclaim Your Living Room Carpet With This Shark Upright Vacuum for $80 off

For a limited time, you can save 28% on the Shark upright vacuum with a self-cleaning brushrool and HEPA filter at Amazon.

ByJoe Tilleli
We love our amazing furry friends, but they can be a real handful. If you have a dog, you're going to have to get used to your home smelling like a dog too. And a lot of that comes from what falls off of them. Pet hair that sheds gets embedded into the carpet, but it doesn't have to stay there.

Shark Upright Vacuum | 28% off | Amazon

The Shark upright vacuum is designed to lift away all the debris that has worked its way into your floors, including pet hair. It comes with a pet crvice removal tool, which is designed to remove pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces, whether that's in corners, ceilings, or between couch cushions. The detachable pod makes it easy to maneuver around, especially up and down stairs. The vacuum has a HEPA filter which can trap dust and allergens inside it.

For a limited time, you can find this Shark vacuum cleaner on sale for 28% off. It normally sells for $250, but that discount shaves it down by $80 to just $180.

See for $180 at Amazon


