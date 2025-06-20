We love our amazing furry friends, but they can be a real handful. If you have a dog, you're going to have to get used to your home smelling like a dog too. And a lot of that comes from what falls off of them. Pet hair that sheds gets embedded into the carpet, but it doesn't have to stay there.

The Shark upright vacuum is designed to lift away all the debris that has worked its way into your floors, including pet hair. It comes with a pet crvice removal tool, which is designed to remove pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces, whether that's in corners, ceilings, or between couch cushions. The detachable pod makes it easy to maneuver around, especially up and down stairs. The vacuum has a HEPA filter which can trap dust and allergens inside it.

For a limited time, you can find this Shark vacuum cleaner on sale for 28% off. It normally sells for $250, but that discount shaves it down by $80 to just $180.