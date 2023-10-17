It's all consuming.
Subscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Personal Warmth: Take 50% Off Portable Space Heater at Walmart

The KissAir space heater brings the heat whenever, wherever.

By
Riley Blackwell
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Stay warm through Fall and Winter with KissAir.
Stay warm through Fall and Winter with KissAir.
Graphic: Riley Blackwell

For some of us, colder weather has just started, and it’ll be a while yet for others. What better way to get a head start on warmth than with a portable space heater from Walmart this Fall? Take a whole 50% off this lightweight, compact 1500W/750W space heater made by KissAir starting today. It uses ceramic technology to start heating a 200-square-foot room in just 2 seconds and has protection against being tipped over so you and your family stay safe.

KissAir Compact Space Heater | 50% Off | Walmart

The KissAir compact space heater is currently available in two colors, black and silver, to match your living space. It’s also super quiet at just 45dB, letting you sleep easy through the night.

Advertisement