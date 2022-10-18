Cheese Board Set | $40 | 43% Off | Amazon

The entertaining season is nearly upon us; broadly, what we’d call “t he holidays,” and I’m not talking about the Nancy Meyers movie. If you know your brie from a camembert, or maybe a loved one does, this cheese board set is a delightful 43% off at Amazon. The fold-out design reveals serving utensils underneath, but when collapsed, is super-easy to carry. The included ramekins can be filled with jam, nuts, or crostini, and the grooves can host ... other little snacks like crackers or cubed cheese bites. This is an “exceptionally tough” board— the Acacia wood holds up to charcuterie party after party, and cleans easily with a damp cloth. #2 in cheese boards, this Amazon Bestseller is a sweeeeeet $40 right now . B one apple teeth, as they say!