We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Outdoors

Perfect Your Lawn With This $105 String Trimmer

Take 25% off and clean up the grass that meets your fence.

Erin O'Brien
Keep every inch of your lawn in tip-top shape with 25% off this string trimmer.
Merely mowing your lawn is not enough: you must perfect it. If you’re hankering to trim every inch, edge, and hedge to perfection, this 25% off string trimmer is the deal for you! With up to 30 minutes of runtime and a rechargeable battery (both battery and charger included), you’ll be cleaning up the walkway in no time.

August 15, 2019

Amazon Brand - Denali by SKIL 20V Brushless 13" String Trimmer Kit | $105 | 25% Off | Amazon

This is string trimmer is made by Denali in collaboration with Amazon; Denali has a history of high performance in this space. It’s reliable and easy to use, with a twist-load head and two speed settings to achieve the lawn of your dreams. Important to note that this $105 price is the lowest it’s been in a while—perfect for springtime maintenance.