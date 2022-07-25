Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill | $63 | 31% Off | Wayfair



In researching coffee grinders you’ll find a discussion of blade vs. burr grinders. Blade whips everything to bits, leaving some pieces uneven sizes . Burr mills, or burr grinders, grind beans between a wheel to create evenly sized grounds. Most snobs prefer a burr grinder, and this Cuisinart is shockingly on-sale at $63. It can grind coffee for up to 18 cups at a time, and has adjustable grind size in case you’re perfecting an ultra-fine espresso grind , versus coarse cold brew grounds . For a high-tech machine, this Cuisinart Burr Mill is a compact machine, and will fit perfectly next to the coffee making vessel of your choice.