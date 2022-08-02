Altec Rockbox XL Speaker | $120 | StackSocial



Get yourself a quality part speaker like the Altec Rockbox XL. Five different LED illuminated modes will brighten your party with energy at night. The speaker allows for House Party Pairing which lets you connect to multiple House Party-enabled speakers to synchronize the music all through the house. Or maybe you and your guests need to hear This American Life from every corner of your backyard. It’s IP67 waterproof so you don’t have to worry if it gets splashed with a bit of water at the pool or beach. Hell, it even floats so you can just toss the whole thing in there. The Altec Rockbox XL is $80 off at StackSocial.