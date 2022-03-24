Parallels Desktop Pro Edition: 1-Year Subscription | $80 | StackSocial

Are you on an M1 Mac and desperately miss being able to run Windows on it? Or perhaps you have an Intel machine, but you just hate rebooting to pop over to Microsoft’s stodgy operating system . If this is you, this 1-year subscription to Parallels Desktop Pro might be your ticket to paradise, such as it is. Quick history lesson: before Apple released Boot Camp for their Intel-based machines, there was Parallels—an independent piece of software that would allow you to install and run Windows from a separate partition on your hard drive. Apple Sherlocked it, which is a term employed by developers referring to Apple’s propensity to murder a third party feature by building it right into the OS, but against all odds—apparently—it still lives on today, in the form of virtualization software, meaning it runs on a virtual “PC” within the Mac OS environment. In the case of Parallels Desktop Pro Edition, you get a boosted 128GB max virtual RAM and 32 max virtual CPUs, plus unlimited phone and e-mail support, for one year for $80— a price that would normally only get you the Standard Edition, which only allows for 8GB virtual RAM and 4 virtual CPUs.

Why would you want to have 32 beefy virtual CPUs running on your Mac? Well, it’s for developers, mostly, but some folks just think it’s fun to run Windows on their Mac. I wouldn’t mind it, myself, if only because my one and only Windows PC is a garbage laptop that should be ashamed of itself, always.

Oh, and if you’re wondering why Windows won’t run on an M1 Mac, it’s because Apple switched, with those Macs, over to its own custom ARM-based CPUs, with which Microsoft’s platform isn’t compatible, and likely never will be, officially.

This deal is running for the next 7 days, and expires on April 1—no foolin’!