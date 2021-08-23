Shrek: The Ultimate Collection [Blu-ray] | $20 | Amazon

There’s more Shrek media out there than you may be aware off. I myself fell off after the third one which I felt wasn’t nearly as strong as the previous two. This Ultimate Collection comes with 6 Shrek movies. That’s the four mainline Shrek movies, the Puss in Boots spinoff, and then Shrek: The Musical. But that’s not all. There are 10 separate shorts and 5 episodes of the Puss in Boots series. You can own and watc h all of these, but you will have to live with the fact that you chose to do that. You chose to be this person. Also, you’ll have spent $20. Note that t o much disappointment, this collection does not include Shrek: 4-D. You’ll still have to make the trip out to Universal Studios for that.