We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Eddie Bauer Queen Sheets | $35 | Amazon

These Eddie Bauer flannel sheets are super soft, very cute, and currently 57% off. Made from 100% cotton flannel, these are a great winter sheet option for chilly nights. The sheets have been brushed three times to ensure softness, are designed to fit your queen-sized bed, and have really impressive reviews on Amazon. With over 15,000 mostly-positive ratings and a massive discount, these dog-themed sheets would be a great deal even if you were more of a cat person.