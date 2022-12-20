We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Love it or hate it, winter has arrived and it’s a whole lot less pleasant to spend time in the great outdoors. Whether you’re attending an outside party, a football game, or just want to enjoy your back patio, here are some great products for making the frigid weather more bearable.

If you’ve ever sat and watched football on a cold metal bench, then you know why this portable heating pad is a game changer. Currently 49% off, this is a great deal on a much-improved sitting experience.

Make clearing your sidewalks easier with the electronic snow shovel that doubles as a blower. It’s cordless and features a 20V motor that can throw snow up to 20 feet. Another reason to buy? It’s currently 24% off.

Keep your ears warm while playing music from your phone. These ear muffs double as headphones so you don’t have to sacrifice warmth for tunes.

This propane heater makes outdoor gatherings possible while the weather is frightful. Get restaurant-quality patio heating at home.

Make cold feet a thing of the past with these heated insoles. They feature a rechargeable battery so they’re always ready to keep your toes toasty when you need them.