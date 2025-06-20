Thinking about getting a new Oura ring, but not sure which finish to choose? The brand just debuted its fourth-generation version, and the ring now comes in four matte-tinted hues: Midnight, Tide, Cloud, and Petal. The Midnight colorway is only available at Best Buy and Oura's website, but the other colors are just as stunning.

Each are $499 across the board, with the same $5.99-per-month membership that gets you readiness scores, period predictions, and daily stress tracking. If the thought of another aluminum fitness band felt too utilitarian, this launch finally gives style-minded users a reason to join the data party.

This is a pretty significant upgrade. Oura shaved weight off the chassis, kept durability on par with sapphire-coated predecessors, and ships every ring with a polishing pad that snaps off fingerprint smudges without micro-scratching the finish. So you can wear it as long as you want without having to worry about blemishes or scratches.

Plus, there's new multi-ring support so you can switch between devices, device recycling to make it easier to return your old Oura rings, and Health Panels that let you schedule bloodwork straight from the Oura app.

If you're ready to grab your ring, now's a good time to do so since it's the beginning of fall. Just make sure you remember to wear it when you're doing all your workouts.