Our Favorite Things To Buy From Target’s Kitchen and Dining Sale This Week

Target sales don’t come around very often, but when they do, they’re incredible. And this fall kitchen and dining sale is no exception. Right now, you can save on thousands of items for a limited time, including appliances, cookware, decor accents, and more. Some items are everyday necessities, like refill pods for your Keurig. Others are seasonal, like amazing fall-themed table runners and dish towels. And others are just great deals, like 25% off crockpots, espresso machines, juicers, air fryers, and basically every other countertop appliance you can think of.



Kitchen and dining sale | Target

With Friendsgiving already on our mind, we’re eyeing fall-themed centerpieces, serving dishes, and sets of coasters. But it’s hard to ignore everything else, especially the cookware sets, Ninja blenders, and mini-fridges. Browse the sale, and you’re sure to find something you need — or just want — as the weather starts to turn. Check our eight must-have picks below.

Welcome Fall With This Beautiful Paisley Table Runner

Paisley Table Runner | $10.50 | 30% off

As soon as fall rolls around, we purge all signs of summer and start celebrating cozy season. Target makes this simple with great kitchen and dining textiles in a variety of prints, all featuring earth tones that will get you in the mood for a great autumn season. We can’t help but love this paisley runner (in our opinion, you can never have enough paisley) — and best of all, it’s only $10.50 while the sale lasts.

Rachael Ray 11-piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set | $120 | 20% off



Whether you cook a lot or just a little, people passing through your kitchen should be impressed. And nothing accomplishes that like a great set of pots and pans like this one from Rachael Ray. Featured here in “Almond” (our favorite shade for cookware at this time of year), you can transition these pieces from the stovetop to the table with ease. Super functional and super beautiful — you can’t lose with these, now 20% off as a result of the sale.

Practice Your Knife Skills With This John Boos Walnut Cutting Board

John Boos Classic Collection Walnut Cutting Board | $372 | 34% off

We love when Target discounts items from heritage brands like John Boos, known for its heirloom-quality cutting boards. This one would make a great investment — or super generous gift — for any cook in your life. And trust us, it will stand the test of time, no matter how much your knives touch it. Check it out now for 34% off as part of the sale.

Upgrade Your Morning Coffee With This Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker

Bodum 8-Cup Pour-Over Coffee Maker | $18 | 10% off

Functional for your coffee routine and stylish on the counter, this pour-over coffee maker from Bodum has it all. And we love the eight-cup capacity, which is great for days working from home or holiday guests. Founded in Denmark and headquartered in Copenhagen, Bodum knows what it’s doing when it comes to making coffee. And you can add this piece to your kitchen line-up for just $18 during this sale.

STAUB 4-Qt. Round Cocotte | $330 | 30% off

Staub is another amazing heritage brand whose products will last you forever. And trust us, if you haven’t upgraded to cast iron for your stews, soups, and braises, you won’t regret doing it with this chic matte-black piece (also available in other colors). Cast iron is a pleasure to cook with, especially during seasons like fall, when lots of recipes call for heat that’s low and slow. And as a bonus, you can also transition it right to the table as a serving piece — it’ll go with everything and look great. Check it out for 30% off now as part of the sale.

Make Dinner Easy With This 4.5-Qt. Crock-Pot



Crock-Pot 4.5-Qt. Ceramic Slow Cooker | $20 | 20% off

This sale has a ton of items for seasoned and aspiring cooks. But what about those who hate cooking or wish it were just ... easier? If you’re in that category (like we are most nights, if we’re honest), you should think about picking up a Crock-Pot. There’s no simpler way to get dinner ready — you just dump in your ingredients, set it, and come back a few hours later to a delicious, fully-ready meal. And for just $20 as part of the sale, it’s hard to pass up.

Embrace Girl Dinner With This Wooden Charcuterie Board Set

Wooden Charcuterie Board Set with Serving Utensils | $50 | 29% off

If girl dinner is part of your routine, you definitely need this charcuterie board. Whether by yourself or with a group, it adds extra pizazz to your spread and comes with all the utensils you need to serve meats, cheese, and more. The options are endless, and with a display this attractive, you can even enjoy setting it up. Check out this charcuterie set for just $50 during Target’s sale.

Dress Up Your Table With These Black Acacia Modern Coasters

Acacia Modern Coasters - Black | $8 | 20% off

Because everyone always needs more coasters, and because these are such a great deal, we recommend checking out Target’s Acacia Modern Coasters in Black. These deliver simple sophistication at a price that can’t be beat — you can protect your surfaces and elevate your decor in one easy swoop. Check them out for just $8 now as part of the sale.