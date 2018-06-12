When outdoors, there’s nothing we’d rather drink out of than Otterbox’s new Elevation series of tumblers.

Otterbox is not playing around, with extremely strong entries into the tumbler, growler, and cooler spaces, and you can expect coverage from us of the latter two shortly.



Advertisement

Otterbox went all in on modularity with their uniVERSE phone case system, and those learnings are carried over here. Accessories turn the Elevation Tumbler into a French press, cocktail shaker, thermos, tea steeper, and fruit infuser.

Available in 10 and 20 oz. sizes, the Elevation tumblers are copper-lined and priced to match the competition at $30, with more features in tow.