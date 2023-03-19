It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tech

Organize Your Workspace with an xTiles Personal Pro: Lifetime Subscription for 80% Off

Get a handle on your various projects with a handy way to sort everything visually for just $60.

Brittany Vincent
This subscription can help you dot those Is and cross those Ts with whatever project you’re working on.
Graphic: Brittany Vincent

Need a quick and easy way to visualize your projects, schedules, or ideas? Or do you need something that can help working with collaborators a breeze? Grab a xTiles Personal Pro: Lifetime Subscription, which is 80% off right now at StackSocial. For just $60, you can collaborate, build ideas, share notes with others, collect links and media, and mix and match tiles to create entire projects. It’s a great way to encourage real-time collaboration or for you to build a way to visually search between snippets and info you need to save. All your info is at your fingertips and can be exported into docs, PDFs, PNGs, and more. 

xTiles Personal Pro: Lifetime Subscription | $60 | StackSocial

This is a great tool for writers, anyone studying or tutoring others, project management, brainstorming, and more. You get unlimited file uploads, unlimited blocks for text, images, videos, files, and links, unlimited editors per document, and unlimited page sharing with your subscription. All this for just $60? If you like staying organized, this is a must-have. Be sure to grab it before it’s gone!

