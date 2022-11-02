Tushy Ottoman Toilet Stool for Bathroom | $70 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Toilets aren’t optimized for our time sitting on the potty. We as humans have evolved to squat when we take care of business. By elevating your legs, your colon opens up for a less strenuous bnowel movement. The Tushy Ottoman is designed to help with just that. And it’s made to look modern and sleek to seamlessly blend in with the toilet and the rest of your bathroom. Makes for a great gift as well. I got one for my d ad last year and he laughed it off at first, but now swears by it. You can save $5 on your own or as a gift this holiday season when clipping the coupon on the product page.