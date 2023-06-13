By now, you probably know we love a Target deal. So it’s kind of a big thing that Target’s extended their 50% off select outdoor furniture sale—it now ends June 17. This time around, we have a six-person patio dining table for barbecues and board games—that’s $225. Or grab your green-thumb dad a $175 potting table for his gardening enthusiasm.

50% Off Select Outdoor Furniture | Target

A bit pricier and a bit more “extra” is this egg-shaped wicker chair. It brings a sort of 70s beach vibe to your backyard. If the patio calls for it, hey—listen. Plus, the sale is online only, so you don’t even need to leave your lush, sun-drenched backyard to buy them. We’d call that a deal.