Divinity Original Sin 2 (PS4) | $17 | Amazon

Divinity Original Sin 2 (Xbox One) | $23 | Amazon

Advertisement

If you’re a fan of RPG and haven’t touched Divinity Original Sin 2 yet, you’re missing out. Its turn-based combat and environmental interactions are so fleshed out, it’s about the closest thing we’ve gotten to actually replicating Dungeons & Dragons in a video game. That is, in a fully released game at least. This game was so good, the developer Larian Studios approached Wizards of the Coast and was able to secure the license for D&D with their upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3. That one is in beta right now, but if you’re someone who likes wait for full releases or are just a console-only player, then Divinity Original Sin 2 is still your best bet. I’ll tell you this though. Make sure you have at least one character in your party with the ability Pet Pal. It let’s you speak with animals which opens up a ton of content and conversations like the one you’ll have with a certain rambunctious crab. Not to mention it supports 1 to 4 players. Get it for PS4 $17 at Amazon. Xbox players can also get it for the fairly reasonable discounted price of $23.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 08/12/2021 and updated with new information on 08/25/2021.